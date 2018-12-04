Corinne A. Flynn RUTLAND - Corinne A. Flynn, 89, died Nov. 23, 2018, at Mountain View Genesis Center. She was born May 31, 1929, in Rutland, the daughter of Raymond J. and Anna C. (Kerrigan) Flynn. She was a 1947 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. Ms. Flynn was employed by Moore Business Forms. She was a member of St. Peter Church. Survivors include a nephew, Michael Flynn, of Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was predeceased by two brothers John and Raymond Flynn Jr. The funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
