Corrina M. Carr SPRINGFIELD — Corrina M. Carr, 45, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Ludlow. She was born Sept. 24, 1975, in Springfield, the daughter of Lonnie and Donna (Woychosky) Carr. She graduated from Lee (Massachusetts) High School. Ms. Carr worked as a waitress in several area restaurants for many years. Most recently, she was a lift operator at Okemo Mountain Ski Resort in Ludlow. She enjoyed arts & crafts projects, painting, and going to the beach. Survivors include two children, Bethany and Jacob Bennett, both of Springfield; five siblings, Ronald LaPlante of Weathersfield, Diane LaPlante of North Springfield, David and Allen LaPlante, Terrance Carr, all of Springfield; a grandson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.