Corrine J. Hollmann ROCKVILLE, Md. — Corrine J. Hollmann, 88, of Rockville, Maryland, died peacefully at her nursing home on April 12, 2021. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, to Leland and Sadie (Barker) McKirryher on June 29, 1932. She was one of seven children, having two brothers and four sisters. She married George Mahoney and had one son. After their divorce, she married Harold E. Hollmann and they had three children together. She enjoyed playing cards, crochet, gardening, bluegrass music, spending time with her family and reading anything. Survivors include her daughters, Elaine Hollmann of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Andrea Adkins of Poolesville, Maryland, and Leacia Hollmann of Poolesville, Maryland; three grandchildren, Slade Adkins of Fort Hood, Texas, Alexandrea Adkins of Poolesville, Maryland, and Keeley Mahoney of Columbia, Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Mckenzie Warring and Amelia LeFevre of Poolesville, Maryland; one brother, Leland McKirryher of Tucson, Arizona; and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Hollmann; and son, Steven Mahoney; her sisters, Nancy McKirryher, Phyllis Parker, Shirley Bishop, Frances Schmidt; and her brother, Donald McKirryher. The memorial service will take place at a later date when the current pandemic is over. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/ in her name would be appreciated.
