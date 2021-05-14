Craig A. Hampl POULTNEY — Craig Anton Hampl, son of Anton Hampl and Charlotte (Jennings) Hampl, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at age 63. He received a master’s degree from the University of Vermont in Special Education and worked in the field of Special Education for many years. He is survived by his partner of 26 years, Michael Kilmartin; and three brothers, Louis Hampl of Poultney, Vermont, Michael Hampl of Hebron, New York, and Brian Hampl of Rutland, Vermont. There will be calling hours at Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home in Poultney on Sunday, May 16, from 1– 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service officiated by Fr. Steven Scarmozzino. Donations can be made to The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, P.O. Box 834, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866; or the Animal Shelter-SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
