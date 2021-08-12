Craig R. Humphrey KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Craig Richard Humphrey, 61, was recently diagnosed with cancer and passed away on Aug. 2, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. Craig was born in Rutland, Vermont, on July 3, 1960, to Dr. Richard and Margaret "Peg" (Robinson) Humphrey. He was a 1978 graduate of Rutland High School and also attended the University of Vermont and Eastern Connecticut State University. Craig had an early career working for Phillip Morris Corp. prior to attending medical school at Logan University in St. Louis, Missouri. There, he became a fully trained physician. While in St. Louis, he also completed a full restoration, with his own hands, of the beautiful brownstone home he owned. But life had another calling for Craig, who greatly enjoyed the ocean and sunshine. Several years after his son, Karsten, was born in 1998, Craig moved to St. Thomas USVI in the mid-2000s. A man of many talents and skills, Craig was the project director for the three-year program which fully restored the massive Kon-Tiki glass bottom party boat used for cruise ship passenger excursions. Once the project was complete, Craig’s fun, gregarious and outgoing personality was still a perfect fit and he continued to work onboard the Kon-Tiki during excursions. He loved meeting people from all over the world as they cruised passengers around St. Thomas waters on the fun party boat. His years spent on the island with his son, Karsten, were among his most treasured memories. In 2013, Craig moved back to Kansas City to be with his son who was living with his mother, Linda Andersen. In Kansas City, he worked for Marriott Corp., enjoyed renovation projects and always had an interest in cars … he really could do it all. Craig was one of those people you never forgot. Intelligent, incredible knowledge on innumerable subjects, always sharing what he had learned, witty, funny, charming and charismatic … these are just a few of the words friends used to describe how they remember him. He was all about nostalgia and memories, too … someone for all to remember as well. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Richard Humphrey, in 1985; his brother, Dr. Brian Humphrey, in 2008; and his mother, Peg Humphrey, in 2017. He is survived by his son, Karsten Andersen Humphrey, and niece, Jessica Humphrey. The memorial service will be private and Craig will be laid to rest at the Boca Raton Mausoleum in Boca Raton, Florida. Donations can be made to the following nonprofit organization: Welcome House, 1414 East 27th St., Kansas City, MO 64108.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.