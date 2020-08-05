Craig W. Leach POULTNEY — The graveside service with military honors for Craig Weston Leach, 72, who died Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Poultney Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Jerry Mckinney. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Granville or Foley Cancer Center. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
