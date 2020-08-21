Craig W. Nelson EAST PITTSFORD — Craig W. Nelson died Aug. 17, 2020, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, from complications of diabetes. The family would like to give a very special thanks to “everyone” at Mountain View Center (Genesis) in Rutland where Craig made his home the last several years, the staff at UVM Dialysis in Rutland, all doctors, nurses, aides and friends who touched Craig’s life through the years. He loved family, friends, traveling, gardening, casinos, poker and his famous Halloween parties. A private family service will be held at a later date.
