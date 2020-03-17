Craig Weston Leach POULTNEY — Craig Weston Leach, 72, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Burlington, the son of Robert and Grace (Giffin) Leach. He graduated in 1966 from Poultney High School. Mr. Leach then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving part of his time in the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1970. He married Linda Collani June 24, 1978. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years. Mr. Leach was a member of American Legion J. Claire Carmody Post #39, the Poultney Fire Department, Poultney Rescue Squad, as well as a selectman and participant at the Methodist Church. He enjoyed cooking, baking and watching sports. Survivors include his wife of Poultney; two children, Sarah Leach of California, Jeffrey Leach of Putney; nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard, in 2017. The memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at United Church of Granville, 18 Church St., Granville, New York. Private burial will be in Poultney Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Granville; or Foley Cancer Center. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(1) entry
Linda, Sarah, Jeffrey our hearts are breaking for you with the loss of a great man. Craig helped many people by giving them hope when they needed it most. We feel blessed to have known him. May your faith in God and fond memories of your husband and father sustain you in your grief. In love and light, Kathy and Pat
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.