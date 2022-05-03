Cris H. LaDuke SHOREHAM — Cris Hollis LaDuke, aged 68, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at UVM Health Center, due to complications from COVID. He was born in Middlebury, Vermont, on Oct. 26, 1953. He was the son of Kenneth and Marion (Euber) LaDuke. Cris received his early education at the Sudbury Hill/Burr Pond schools, and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, the class of 1971. He graduated from Johnson State College, Class of 1975, with a B.A. in Psychology and then went on to acquire his master’s degree. Cris was married to Debbie (Flood) Cram on April 18, 1987, at the Shoreham Congregational Church. They had just celebrated 35 years of married life together. Cris joined the Vermont Air Guard in 1972 and was honorably discharged on June 29, 2005, having obtained the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, the highest obtainable non-commissioned rank in the State of Vermont. He was a loyal employee for the State of Vermont working as an employee resources consultant for 34 years. After retirement, he went on to work for Project Independence and enjoyed working with the elderly. Cris was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as being a sporting clay competitor. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post 55 in Brandon, Vermont. Cris’s greatest joy was being with this wife, Debbie, and surrounded by his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, infectious laugh, sense of humor and the poems he wrote that would bring us to tears. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who loved him. He was truly a very special man. Cris is survived by his wife, Debbie; three sons, Dwight Cram (Betty), Jason Cram, Arthur LaFountain (Vickie); and his daughter, Dawn Miller (Jeffrey), he was her “Daddy-O;” his four sisters, Brenda Wade (William), Elaine LaDuke, Arlene Jackman (Thomas), and Kim LaDuke (John). Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews to whom he will always be their beloved “Uncle Bruz.” He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Flood (Bonnie), sister-in-law Kathy Laferriere (Paul), brother-in-law Michael Flood (BJ) and brother-in-law Russell Flood (Jean). Cris was predeceased his parents, Kenneth and Marion; by his sister, Barbara Cummings; and his two brothers, Paul and James LaDuke. Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, 26 Franklin St., Brandon. Funeral services will be held at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10 a.m. A graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Friends may gather at the American Legion in Brandon, Vermont, for a reception. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Vermont Kidney Association, P.O. Box 502, Shelburne, VT 05482. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
