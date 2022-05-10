Cris H. LaDuke SHOREHAM — The funeral service for Cris Hollis LaDuke, 68, who died April 29, 2022, was held Friday, May 6, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Paula Boomhower officiated. James and Danielle Turner were soloists. Burial followed in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Bearers were Arthur LaFountain, Jeff Miller, Jason, Dwight and William Cram. Military honors were accorded by Brandon American Legion Post #55, led by Sgt. at Arms Robert Gearwar. Paul Scott sounded taps. Chaplain Bert Reynolds delivered a Legionnaires service. The Vermont Air Guard presented the American flag to the widow. A reception followed at Brandon American Legion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.