CSM Gerald J. Garrow Sr. RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Gerald J. Garrow Sr., 88, who died Jan. 29, 2022, was celebrated Feb. 5 at Christ the King Church. Concelebrants were Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois and Rev. Richard Tinney. Organist was William Gower-Johnson. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Bugler was Glendon Ingalls. Eulogist was Stephen Garrow. Bearers were Dale, Edward Jr., Paul and Curtis Garrow, Stephen Thayer and William Valett. Honorary military bearers were Sherman Hunt, Kurt Miller, George Merkel, Norbert Rafter, Silas Loomis, Peter Mantello. A reception was held at Rutland Country Club. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057, www.thefund.org Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
