CSM Retired Gerald J. Garrow Sr. RUTLAND — Gerald J. Garrow Sr., 88, of Rutland, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Jan. 29, 2022. He was born on Aug. 30, 1933, in Proctor, to the late Frank and Rena (Baccei) Garrow. Gerry is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Mary Ellen; daughter Therese (Joseph) Gilligan, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and their children, Joseph (Jamie) Gilligan, Angela (Eric) West and Elizabeth (Brandon) Miller; son Gerald "G.J." (Jennifer) Garrow Jr., of Rutland, and their children, Brent, Brittany and Bethany Garrow; son Stephen (Karen) Garrow, of Rutland; daughter Christine Garrow, of Vergennes; and son Thomas (Erika) Garrow, of Cottonwood, Arizona, and his daughter, Maddison Garrow and their children, Brieanna (Austin) Perez and Rachel (James) Williams; and great-grandchildren, Dawson Coleman, Gracie West, Garrett West, Owen Miller, Elle Miller and Eden Gilligan. He is also survived by his brother, James (Jackie) Garrow, of Highland Haven, Texas; sister-in-law Marie Garrow, of Pittsford; special cousin, Bruce (Jean) Baccei, of Proctor; and many loving nieces and nephews. All of his family filled him with great pride and his life revolved around them. Dear loved ones who cleared a path for Gerry and are happily reunited with him now include his first grandchild, April Gilligan Coleman; his siblings, Irene Fridinger, Paul Garrow, Edward Garrow, Eleanor Corbett, Beverly Verlett, Gene Garrow and Ralph "Tom" Garrow; sisters-in-law, Pearl "Dolly" Garrow and Elaine Garrow; and brother-in-law Wilmer Fridinger. We like to think their open arms and a large chocolate cake with whipped cream on top were waiting for him. Gerry’s prodigious love for his family, friends, neighbors, community and country was obvious and overflowing. He never met a stranger he didn’t like and had a way of making people feel special in his presence because, to him, they truly were. He lived by the mantra of treating others as you would want to be treated – primarily with respect and honor. He was a happy guy who always saw the best in people, even assuming that someone was beeping to say hello when they were actually honking at him due to his sometimes less than stellar driving habits. He enjoyed tooling around town all day in his Ford Ranger truck running errands and visiting people while wearing his favorite Giants jacket, a baseball cap covering his handsome full head of white hair and always with a smile on his face. His favorite haunts were Stewart’s, McDonald’s, Home Depot, Denny’s (for breakfast with his comrade of Vermont Army National Guard retirees) and the Rutland transfer station where he delighted in talking with all the folks who worked there and genuinely considered them to be his friends. Actually, he delighted in talking to everyone everywhere. You couldn’t go anywhere with him that someone didn’t shout “hey, Gerry!” and a chat ensued. Even when at home, he enjoyed being outside (as the unofficial neighborhood watch) so as to not miss an opportunity to converse with the neighbors as they walked by or were in their yards. Connecting with people, helping them and showing his appreciation to them gave him incredible joy. Gerry had a long health battle that allowed him to prepare for his final celebration and remembrance. In true military fashion, he was exacting in the detailed information he wanted to convey about his life below. Gerry was raised in Rutland and attended Mount St. Joseph Academy. He left MSJ to join the military, but later obtained his GED and was awarded his 50th-year diploma in 2002. Saying he was extraordinarily proud to have served a total of 63 years in the military, is an understatement. His military career began with the U.S. Navy in 1950. Before he set sail on two tours in the Mediterranean aboard the USS Salem CA-139 in 1952, he won his Light Lightweight Class in the East Coast Armed Inter-service Boxing Championship. This bout came with an award of a custom-engraved watch presented by legendary boxer, Gene Tunney, and his choice of duty (he chose an East Coast ship to be closer to family). He then won his class again at the Class 6th Fleet Boxing Championship on the USS Coral Sea CV-43. His commendations included the Good Conduct Medal, Navy Occupation Overseas Medal and National Defense Service Medal. During his time in the Navy, he dutifully wrote and sent money to his mother (whom he loved with all his heart), fell in love with his wife (he often noted how he bought her engagement ring on the ship for $150 in international waters), and ‘saw the world’…or at least, all that he wanted to see of it, as his home and his world were always in Vermont. Once he returned back home in 1954, Gerry joined the Vermont Army National Guard and retired with the distinguished rank of 86th Armor Brigade Command Sergeant Major, a position he was made for and relished. Gerry completed military NCO Training and received 23 commendations with the Guard, including the Legion of Merit Medal for perfect attendance for 39 years. He retired from the Guard in 1993 but only because it was required of him at age 60 – it was one of the hardest things he ever had to do. Luckily, in 1998, he was able to extend his military service by a few more years in the Vermont State Guard until his final retirement in 2017, when he stepped down to an advisor role that he held until his death. At the time of his retirement, he was the longest-serving active member of the Vermont State Guard. He will be laid to rest in his original, now highly-decorated, U.S. Army service uniform. In addition to his military career, Gerry began his professional career at the Howe Scale Co. for four years (1954 – 1958) where he used his G.I. Bill for machinist training. Gerry was then hired by General Electric in Rutland in 1958 – one of only two people hired that year (along with George Zsido, a very highly rated World War II combat veteran). He thoroughly enjoyed a successful 35-year career as a materials analyst at GE until he retired in 1993. While at GE, he completed the three-year Management Course and won several awards, including the Management Award, Technician Award and Employee of the Month. There was never a day that Gerry was not happy to go to work. He absolutely loved his job, as well as his co-workers and bosses – he was always genuinely concerned with their well-being and deeply mourned the passing of each who went before him. He was an old-fashioned ‘company-man’ who was forever loyal to GE and very appreciative of the good life they afforded him and his family. He often proclaimed that the Guard and GE were his second families – he missed both profoundly. Gerry filled his retirement with participation in several local associations, including the Knights of Columbus (lifetime member), American Legion (over 60 years), Italian Aid Society (over 20 years), GANG - Graduates and Alumni of the National Guard (over 30 years), GE Retirees Association (over 30 years), and Vermont Rental Property Owners Association, where he retired as vice-president (over 20 years). He was an integral member of the Loyalty Day Parade Committee for over 30 years, even serving as the co-grand marshal along with his brother, Edward Garrow, in 2013. He was also a member of the USS Salem Association for over 25 years and attended several reunions where he greatly enjoyed spending some time with his old bunkmates. The USS Salem is permanently docked at the Naval Museum in Quincy, Massachusetts. For his 80th birthday, his children and grandchildren flew in from all over the country to surprise him with a luncheon and tour aboard the ship to celebrate the special occasion – he was thrilled to share his time on the ship with his family and often said he couldn’t have imagined a better birthday. During football season, you could find Gerry excitedly yelling at the TV whenever his beloved New York Giants were playing. He was a devoted fan since 1954 and reveled in their multiple Super Bowl wins. He cherished a football signed by members of the team in 1997 just for him, including Michael Strahan and Tiki Barber, in honor of Gerry’s lifelong devotion. He picked up playing golf in his retirement and even scored a hole-in-one on the par-3 6th hole (81 yards) at Stonehedge Golf Course in 2007. He was a natural at golf and enjoyed playing it as much as possible. His athletic prowess was first honed when, as a teenager, he was a member of the Mercury Club Golden Gloves of Rutland and the Boxing Club of Rutland (amateur) where he fought under the lights at St. Peter’s field against horse jockeys from Saratoga, New York, who used bouts with the local lightweight boxers to stay in shape. He enthusiastically made copies of a vintage promotional poster of one of his bouts for each of his kids – along with some extras ‘just in case.’ He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to all, who was proud to serve his country and who lived a life of honor. To us, he was larger than life. He left an indelible mark in this world and in our hearts. And for that, we all feel privileged and grateful to have had him in our lives. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Christ the King Church in Rutland. A reception will follow. The burial service with full military honors will be held at a later date. Per the family’s wishes, masks are required at all services. Ensuring the health and well-being of veterans was very important to Gerry. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057, www.thefund.org
