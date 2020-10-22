Cynthia A. Cameron WALLINGFORD — Cynthia Ann Cameron, known to all as “Cynce,” was taken from us on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She would have been 73 years old on Nov. 18. Cynce was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Lola and Charles Cameron. The family moved to Vergennes, Vermont, in 1949. She attended schools there and earned a bachelor's degree from the College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vermont. She married Rodney White in 1964. She raised three children, Susan, Dawn and Pamela. She lived an eclectic life of unusual jobs, including snowmaking and grooming, construction, landscaping, prep and line cook, and her most proud job, campaigning for Bernie Sanders. Always on the go, she was involved in many causes, including being a guardian ad litem (a person appointed by the court to investigate solutions for the best interest of a child) for nearly 16 years. “She was strong and unapologetic about who she was at all times. I truly think she helped shape my view of myself, and I am so much better for it,” said a niece of hers. She faithfully read the Rutland Herald and Boston Globe page for page every day and was a proud listener of alternative radio station WEQX in Manchester. Her most cherished times in life were those spent with family and adventures with longtime friend, Robert de Sousa. Survivors include her children, Dawn (Dave) VanGuilder of Clarendon and Pam (Bill Tolin) White of Castleton; son-in-law, Worth Wilson; siblings, Charlotte Birchmore, Sheila Turpin and Kelly Bull; grandchildren, Erin Eugair, Ethan, Sarah and Matthew Wilson; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Josephine, Elizabeth, Ben and Max. Her father remarried Barbara and blessed her with additional siblings, Charles Cameron Jr., Catherine Lameourex, Ellen McGrath, Viola Brown, Nelson Cameron and Jody Cameron; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Susan Jean “Sue” Wilson, on Oct. 9, 2020; a granddaughter, Bekah Todd; and a sister, Peggy Baker. A gathering will be planned at a later date to celebrate the life of Cynthia and her daughter, Sue. For Cynce's love of reading and the local library, charitable contributions can be made to: Gilbert Hart Library, P.O. Box 69, Wallingford, VT 05773. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
