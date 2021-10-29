Cynthia Bradley McGuire PROCTOR — Cynthia Bradley McGuire, 51, of Proctor, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born Feb. 16, 1970, in Rutland, the daughter of Gary Bradley and Susan Delorme. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1988. Ms. McGuire had been employed as a customer service representative prior to becoming disabled. She enjoyed time with family, friends, playing games, arts and crafts. She is survived by her daughters, Daniele, Chrystal, Staci Cioffi; her father, Gary (Diane) Bradley, of Plattsburgh, New York; her mother, Susan (Gary) Gilmore, of Clarendon, her brother, Buster (Lee Ann) Start, of Fletcher; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son Dominic McGuire. Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, followed by a funeral service, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Private burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to Aldous Funeral Home, Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.