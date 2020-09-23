Cynthia Hardy Johnson COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cynthia Hardy Johnson died on Sept. 18, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on April 30, 1930. In 1952, she graduated from Simmons College in Boston. She received her master's degree from Queens College in New York in 1970. She married the love of her life, Robert Spencer Johnson, in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1951. She taught home economics in the Glen Cove (New York) Public Schools from 1962 until her retirement. After retirement, she was able to devote her time to her business, Cynthia Antiques, in Tinmouth, Vermont. She and her husband retired to Cocoa Beach, Florida, and spent many happy summers in Tinmouth. Her interests included reading, antiques, sailing and cooking. She also loved to travel. She was a member of Friendship Fellowship at Pineda, a Unitarian Universalist congregation in Rockledge, Florida. Cynthia never met a stranger, so a trip to the grocery store could take hours. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved telling long, involved jokes in which she somehow forgot the punch line. Nevertheless, her high spirits made everyone laugh. She will be greatly missed. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Robert Spencer Johnson of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and her four daughters: Sherry Johnson (Kim Harbaugh) of Tinmouth; Holly Rousseau of Coventry, Rhode Island; April Wyckoff (Gary) of Clinton, New York; and Laurel Swenson (Alan) of Chesapeake, Virginia. She is also survived by her four grandsons: Alan Swenson (Ashley Begin) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Michael Swenson (Serena) of Mechanicsville, Virginia; Garret Wyckoff of Buffalo, New York; and Claesen Wyckoff of Rome, New York. She is also survived by her two great-grandsons, Gavin and Brody Swenson of Mechanicsville, Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Tinmouth Library, c/o Ruth Drachman, 141 East Road, Tinmouth, VT 05773.
