Cynthia J. Fountain RUTLAND — Cynthia June “Cindy” Fountain, 66, of Rutland and formerly of DeRidder, Louisiana, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her residence. She was born Aug. 20, 1953, in DeRidder, the daughter of Graydon and Doris (Rainwater) Congleton. She married Paul Fountain on July 9, 1993. Mrs. Fountain was employed by BROC as a receptionist for the last six years. Survivors include her husband, of Rutland; three children Ruth Tolar, of Killington, Tammy Congleton, of Rutland, Bubba Maxie, of DeRidder; three siblings Mary Congleton-Pacheco, of Sherwood, Arkansas, Donny Congleton, of Toledo Bend, Louisiana, David Congleton, of DeRidder; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two siblings Sheri and Daniel Albritton, and a grandson. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to BROC, 45 Union St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
