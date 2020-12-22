Cynthia J. Lawrence rites FAIR HAVEN — The celebration of the life of Cynthia Jane Lawrence, 71, who died Dec. 12, 2020, was held Saturday, Dec. 19, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Private burial will be at a later date in Mountain Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro, West Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.