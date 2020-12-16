Cynthia J. Lawrence FAIR HAVEN — Cynthia Jane Lawrence, 71, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. She was born Dec. 11, 1949, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Raymond Francis and Lauraine (Perry) Doty. She graduated in 1967 from Fair Haven Union High School. Following graduation, she worked at Staco Thermometer in Poultney for several years, until the company closed. On Aug. 9, 1980, she married Wilmer Lee Lawrence in Poultney. Mrs. Lawrence was a member of the Orwell Grange. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Survivors include her husband of Fair Haven; five children, Charles Doty Sr., Lauraine and Kathreen Lawrence, all of Fair Haven, Michael Doty of Argyle, New York, Rebecca Church of North Adams, Massachusetts; three brothers, Clifford Doty of West Rutland, Cedric Doty of Danby, Randy Doty of West Virginia; three sisters, Cheryl Kaufman, Chris Farrell, Carol Murphy, all of Pennsboro, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Attendees are asked to wear face covering. Private burial will be at a later date in Mountain Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro, West Virginia. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Suite 1, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.