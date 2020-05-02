Cynthia (Johnson) Russell SUFFIELD, Conn. — Cynthia Johnson Russell of Suffield, Connecticut, formerly of Windsor, Connecticut, and Ludlow, Vermont, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born April 17, 1935, in Meriden, Connecticut, to Grace Rose Kamens and Earl Lagrove Johnson and graduated from Meriden High School in 1953. She worked at Travelers Insurance Co., where she met the love of her life, Walter Earle “Doc” Russell. Cynthia and Doc were married in 1954, and started a family. Cynthia stayed home with their four children until they were of high school age, when she returned to work as an underwriter at Travelers, a career in which she took great pride. She and Doc spent weekends in Ludlow, Vermont, where they winterized and remodeled “The Little White Cottage on the Black River.” They were avid skiers, and enjoyed kayaking and hosting their many friends for dinner. Cynthia had a vivacious personality, loved people and had a gift for making even those she did not know feel welcome. Not only was she a gourmet cook, she knitted, felted, sewed clothes, painted tole trays, enjoyed early American decorating, stenciled, outfitted dollhouses for her granddaughters, and kept their American Girl dolls in high style in creations which she sewed. Cynthia loved to travel and experience different cultures. She and Doc enjoyed trips to western Europe, Egypt, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and more. She was a member of the Windsor Historical Society, the Historical Society of Early American Decoration and the Windsor Republican Town Committee. Cynthia was a longtime member of Trinity Church in Windsor, where she taught Sunday school. Cynthia was predeceased by her husband, Walter, in October 2019, after celebrating 65 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughters, Allyson Davis and husband Damien of Scottsdale, Arizona, Kelley Scott and husband Richard of Enfield, Jennifer Benson and husband Brad of Granby; son, Robert Russell and fiancée Cynthia Lawlor of Bloomfield; grandchildren, Ashley Rhodes and husband Paul, Elisabete Fox and husband Seth, Emily Perrottet and husband Michael, Ana Arruabarrena, Nicholas Russell and wife Courtney, Hannah Davis, Julia Benson, Alexandra Benson; granddaughter-in-law, Caitlin Davis; and sisters, Karen Johnson Audette and husband Charles and Prudence Johnson Kamerzel and husband Henry. Cynthia also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Sydney and Scarlett Fox, Emma, Greyson and Liam Rhodes, Alden Davis, Logan Russell and Adeline Perrottet, with a ninth great-grandchild on the way. She was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Andrew Walker Davis. Her family is grateful to the staff at Suffield by the River who took loving care of her over the last few years and to the VITAS Healthcare nurses who compassionately attended to her at the end. A celebration of Cynthia’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Earle S. Russell Scholarship Fund at Trinity Church, 180 Park Ave., Windsor, CT 06095; or Colby College, 4000 Mayflower Hill, Waterville, ME 04901. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
