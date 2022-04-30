Cynthia M. Johnson RUTLAND — The graveside service for Cynthia Mae “Cindy” Johnson, 66, who died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, in Evergreen Cemetery, officiated by Fr. John Tokaz, pastor of St. Peter Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loretto Home Activities Fund, 59 Meadow St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
