Cynthia M. Johnson RUTLAND — Cynthia Mae “Cindy” Johnson, 66, of Rutland, died Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022, at the Loretto Home in Rutland, following a long illness. She was born on March 8, 1955, in Rutland, the daughter of Blanche E. (Todriff) and James Edward Johnson Sr. Ms. Johnson graduated from the Rutland High School in 1973. She was employed by the First Vermont Bank for approximately 20 years, then at Price Chopper for 17 years until her retirement. She also worked for many years at the Vermont State Fair. Ms. Johnson had been a member of the Marble Valley Grange #567 and the New Horizon Pomona Grange #33 where she had held several offices. She enjoyed putting together crossword puzzles, playing games on her computer, playing cards, making jewelry, and bingo at the Loretto Home with her many friends. Survivors include two sisters, Sharon Turner, of Rutland, and Yvonne Davis, of Weathersfield; two brothers, Timothy (Tammy) Johnson and Michael Johnson, all of Rutland; a sister-in-law, Marsha Johnson; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother in 1991; father in 1999; three brothers. Stephen Johnson in 2009, James E. Johnson Jr. in 2003 and Daniel Johnson in 2012; a sister, Victoria Lynn Johnson in 1954; and a special niece, Dorothy "Dottie" Johnson in 2003. Funeral services will be held 12 noon on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Aldous Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Loretto Home Activities Fund, 59 Meadow St., Rutland, VT 05701.
