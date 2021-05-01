Cynthia R. Slocum BENSON — Cynthia Ridell Slocum, 88, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the home of her care provider in Benson. She was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Burlington, the daughter of Robert and Frances (Adaline) Slocum. Survivors include her care provider, Nora Briere, with whom she lived; her guardian, Sarah Leclaire; and her former care-provider, Eloise Giddings, whom she lived with for many years. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Slocum Jr., in 2012. Calling hours are Sunday, May 2, from 1:00-3:00, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Private burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford.
