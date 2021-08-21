D. Joan Barr PROCTORSVILLE — We wish to welcome family and friends to join us for a Celebration of Life for our beloved mother, D. Joan Barr, who passed on May 26, 2020. Please join us for our long-awaited, COVID-delayed, remembrance of her great life on Sept. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. over a light lunch at Tom’s home at 914 Main St. in Proctorsville. Bring photos, your favorite memories and stories to share.
