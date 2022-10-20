Dale A. Dauphinais RUTLAND — Dale A. Dauphinais, 66, died on October 14, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at Rutland Regional Medical Center following a short but courageous battle with Pancreatic cancer. He was born in Rutland on October 31, 1955, son of the late S. Joseph and Janice (née Fredette) Dauphinais. Dale was a 1973 graduate of Rutland High School. Dale was a man of numerous talents, and wore many different hats over his working years. However, most recently, he worked for Giancola Construction from 2012 until he retired in 2021. Even after retiring, Dale was always willing to grab a hammer and help a friend with various side-projects and odd jobs. Dale was an Eagle Scout which is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program with only 4% of scouts having earned this rank since it’s inception in 1911. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping. Most of all, Dale truly loved spending time with his closest, life-long friends that became his brothers- Willy Maynard, Charlie Baker, John Dunphy, and Mike Foy, who lovingly stood by Dale as he took his last breath. Surviving are his loving life-partner, Tammy Eno of Rutland; 2 daughters, Aleea Dauphinais of Clarendon and Cassandra Smith of Biddeford, ME. Dale was predeceased by a brother Robert Dauphinais and sister Cheryl Greeno. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Rd. Pittsford, VT 05763 A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
