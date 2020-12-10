Dale E. Bliss Plansker PROCTOR — Dale Ellen Bliss Plansker, 75, of Proctor passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness, with family at her side. She was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Brattleboro, Vermont, the daughter of Raymond and Charlotte (Denyou) Bliss. Ms. Bliss graduated from Brattleboro Union High School. She then had multiple jobs but her love was woodworking which she did throughout her life in Vermont, Illinois, Wisconsin and Hawaii. Dale was a semi pro softball player, bowler and loved the card game 45. She was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. She was also a member of the Moose Club Lodge 1122 in Rutland which was like her second family. Dale is survived by her loving partner of 42 years, Margaret Sawyer McGinley; a son, Andrew Benjamin and his wife, Gina, of California; a daughter, Deanna Plansker of North Clarendon and her partner, Timothy McCollum. She also has five grandchildren, Samantha, Alexander, Utah, Sarah and Ryan. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Bradford Bliss. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moose Charities Inc., 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100. Calling hours will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in the North End Cemetery in Vernon, Vermont.
