Dale S. Adams CASTLETON — Dale Steven Adams, 63 of Castleton died Saturday June 25, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 24, 1959 in Rutland the son of Patricia Ann (Root) and Ulysses Balch Adams and grew up in Clarendon. Mr. Adams enlisted in the US Air Force serving until his honorable discharge in 1981 He had been employed by Killington, Carris Reels and Shaw’s Supermarket prior to his retirement. Survivors include a daughter Lyndsay Adams of FL, a son Nicklos Adams of Castleton, a grandson Ingram, 4 sisters Judy Patch of GA, Teresa McPhee of Wallingford, Karen Green of CA, and Becki Messer of Rutland, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father on April 11, 2001, his mother February 4, 2020, a brother, Kenneth Adams, on March 28, 2016 A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
