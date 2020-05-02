Dan C. Mortenson PITTSFORD — Dan C. Mortenson, 79, died April 29, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Rutland, the son of Helen (Paine) and Bert Mortenson Sr. Mr. Mortenson was a dairy farmer. He enjoyed attending Otter Valley Union High School athletic games, hunting, fishing, playing cards and board games. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants. Survivors include his wife, Helen (Jankosky) Mortenson of Pittsford; and a son, Jason Mortenson of Nashua, New Hampshire. He was predeceased by two brothers, Bert Jr. and Edwin Mortenson. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
