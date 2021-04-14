Dana LaFave PITTSFORD — Dana LaFave, 63, died Monday, April 12, 2021. He was born March 11, 1958, the son of Robert and Barbara (Ransom) LaFave, in Reading, Massachusetts, where he attended school. Mr. LaFave was employed at Carris Reels in Rutland prior to retirement due to poor health. Survivors include three siblings, Michael of Pittsford, Linda Atlas and Brian, both of Rutland. He was predeceased by his parents. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.