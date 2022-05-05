Dana W. Carey WALLINGFORD — Dana W. Carey passed away at home May 2, 2022, with his loving wife and daughter at his side. He was born Feb. 13, 1949, in Proctor, Vermont, to Pearl MacKissock. He was raised by his grandparents, Dayton and Clara Carey, in Forest Dale, where he learned a strong work ethic and Yankee ingenuity. Dana attended Otter Valley Union High School where he participated in downhill and cross-country skiing and excelled in track. He graduated in 1968 and enlisted in the Air Force. Upon returning from the Air Force, he met the love of his life, Ruth Ann Davenport. They married on Sept. 2, 1973, at the Congregational Church in Wallingford. Dana was employed by Carris Reels for a short time after returning from the Air Force, then went to work for GE, where he was employed for 37 years before retiring in 2009. Dana was known for his sense of humor and ability to fix just about anything. He took great pride in his vegetable garden, which grew more extensively each year and was meticulously planned out. Dana also had a knack for growing beautiful flowers. In later years, one of his greatest enjoyments in life was that of Grandpa, and he adored his two grandsons. He enjoyed being able to get outside to enjoy nature, particularly watching for birds and animals, and car rides with oldies or country music playing. Dana is survived by his wife, of Wallingford; daughter Heather Proctor, son-in-law Greg, and two cherished grandsons, Daven and Jackson, of Castleton. He is also survived by brothers, Everett Mitchell and Ronald MacKissock. He was predeceased by his grandparents, mother, and sisters, Sandra Malinowski, Agnes Pudvah and Robin Karov. The family would like to thank VNA & Hospice for the care and support offered over the past several months, with special thanks to Rich and Jodi. Another heartfelt thank you to the friends and family who have been so helpful in past months. Burial will take place in Scottsville Cemetery with a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
