Daniel B. Doyle WEST PAWLET — Daniel Brian Doyle, 66, died July 18, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Nov. 11, 1952, in Brattleboro, the son of Dwight and Shirley (Looman) Doyle. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting and fishing. Survivors include three children David Doyle, of Brattleboro, Kathy McCoy, Stacy Shephard, both of Alton; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; siblings John, Jeffrey and Michael Doyle, and Carol Harris. He was predeceased by a brother, Scott Doyle. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York. For online condolences, visit www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
