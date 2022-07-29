Daniel E. Barchanowicz BRANDON — Daniel E. Barchanowicz, 74, passed away on July 26, 2022, following a brief illness. Dan was born February 17, 1948 in McKeesport, PA. to Edward and Anna Barchanowicz. He grew up in Glassport, PA. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Dusquene University and subsequent master’s degrees from the Joint Military Intelligence College and The Johns Hopkins University. Dan was a proud veteran, having served four years in the United States Air Force. Dan’s career was focused in military intelligence. He served two assignments overseas, residing in Rome, Italy and Copenhagen, Denmark. He retired from the National Security Agency in 2006. Following his retirement Dan pursued a love for travel. He travelled extensively throughout Europe and the Baltic countries. Later, Dan fulfilled a lifelong dream of visiting all fifty states. Dan is survived by his wife, Jacki, and daughter, Sarah A. Mandell, and son-in-law, Joshua Mandell of Greer, SC. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Dan will be laid to rest at Lakemont Cemetery, Davidsonville, MD. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
