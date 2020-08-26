Daniel Eric Truman SPRING HILL, Fla. — Daniel Eric Truman, age 47, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1973, in Rutland, Vermont. Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Winifred Muzzy and his sister Donna Jones. He is survived by his father, David B. Truman Sr.; brothers, David B. Truman Jr. (Allyson) and Dana Truman; sister, Darlene Heamstead (Tim); and several nieces and nephews. There will be a service at later date.
