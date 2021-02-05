Daniel G. Cross RUTLAND — Daniel G. Cross, 54, died Feb. 3, 2021, at home. He was born March 3, 1966, in Bennington, the son of George and Clara (Ennis) Cross. He attended schools in Arlington. Mr. Cross enjoyed model trains. Survivors include his mother, Clara Harrington of Rutland; three brothers, James Harrington of Leicester, David Harrington of Rutland and Duane Harrington of Bennington. He was predeceased by his father. The funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.