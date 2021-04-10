Daniel J. Colomb RUTLAND — Daniel J. Colomb, 60, of Rutland, Vermont, passed peacefully at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on April 7, 2021, with family around. Born Sept. 21, 1960, to John D. Colomb and Teresa (Flaherty) Colomb, Dan was owner of Colors N More Painting and General Contracting. He was predeceased by his parents and an older brother, Roger Bruso. Survivors include a son, Daniel Travis Sourdiff of Essex, Vermont; three brothers, William Bruso of Fort Collins, Colorado, Richard Bruso of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Thomas Colomb of Mendon, Vermont; four sisters, Gloria Waite of Brandon, Vermont, Judy Fischer of Daytona, Florida, and Susan Colomb Batease and Jeanne Colomb, both of Rutland, Vermont; and his longtime companion, Mary Smeil. Dan was a member and past president of the Rutland Area Kiwanis and the Rutland Cairo Shiners. There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. at the Rutland Kiwanis, 1 Scale Ave., #92, Rutland, VT 05701. Gifts can be sent to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
