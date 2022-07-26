Daniel L. Webster RUTLAND — Daniel L. Webster, 58, passed away suddenly on July 18, 2022, at his home. He was born in Proctor VT March 1,1964 and resided in Florence his entire life. He married Kim on April 29, 1994, and in 1996 they welcomed their daughter Nicole who was the light of Danny’s life. Danny took great pride in raising Nicole, taking care of his home, hunting his beagles, and restoring his prized 1970 Nova. Danny returned to work in 2014 after a life altering accident in 1994 and could often be found running his loader or dozer with the absolute biggest smile on his face. What started as a job quicky turned to so much more as he was truly a proud member of the Casella Construction Inc. family. Danny will be so missed by many, there will be a celebration of his life on Sunday August 7, 2022, from 1-4PM at the Rutland American Legion. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Rutland County Humane Society or the Shriners Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
