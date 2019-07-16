Daniel Leo Olsen BRANDON — Daniel Leo Olsen, 49, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1970, in Plainfield, New Jersey, the son of Edward and Marie (Hellmann) Olsen. He graduated in 1988 from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Olsen worked as a lift mechanic and snowmaker at Pico Ski Area for over 20 years, then did carpentry work in Goshen and later worked at Mae’s Restaurant in Brandon for several years. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking, and was an avid reader. Survivors include his mother, Marie Bradbury, of Brandon, with whom he made his home; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Olsen, of Killington; four brothers Thomas Olsen, of Seattle, Washington, Mark Olsen, of Lebanon, Tennessee, Edward Olsen, of Proctor, James Olsen, of Brandon; two nieces, a nephew and several cousins. He was predeceased by his father. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.
