Daniel Leo Olsen rites BRANDON — The memorial service for Daniel Leo Olsen, 49, who died July 7, 2019, was held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Family and friends shared in the service. Eulogies were offered by his mother, Marie Bradbury, and brother, Ed Olsen. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery. A reception followed at his mother's home.
