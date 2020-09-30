Daniel S. Brown RUTLAND — Daniel S. Brown, 64, of Rutland, Vermont, died Sept, 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born May 18, 1956, in Middlebury, Vermont, the son of Francis and Janet (Smith) Brown. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. On Dec. 17, 2002, he married Claire (Woods) McKee in Brandon, Vermont. After 31 years of service with the State of Vermont Department of Transportation, he retired in 2007. He enjoyed spending his time watching his eight grandsons participating on local sports teams. He also enjoyed scenic drives with his wife. Survivors include his wife, Claire of Rutland; children, Danielle Denis (Brian) of Whiting, Jennifer Buzzell (Jamie) of Brandon, Susan Blow (Todd) of Danville, Eric McKee (Beth) of Wallingford; eight grandsons, Nick, Max, Connor, Logan, Jack, Camden, Mason and Carter; siblings, Julie Brown (Don Waters) and Mamie (Carl) Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, Don (Gail) Woods and David (Mary) Woods; his best friend, Randy Jones; a special aunt, Vicki Wetmore of Brandon; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his son, David McKee; and special uncle, Coval Wetmore. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to The Vermont Achievement Center Early Education and Care Program, c/o Rosie Piontek, 88 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home. The family will be celebrating his life privately; there will be no public services, at Dan’s request. It has been said by many that “Everybody needs a ‘Dan’.”
