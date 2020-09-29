Daniel S. Brown RUTLAND — Daniel S. Brown, 64, died Sept. 27, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 4:55 am
