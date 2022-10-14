Daniel S. Stepanovsky WEST RUTLAND — Funeral services for Daniel S. Stepanovsky, 67, will be held Saturday October 15, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
