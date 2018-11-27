Daniel T. Danielson POULTNEY - Daniel T. Danielson, 79, died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at his residence, after a brief illness. He was born July 26, 1939, in Somerville, New Jersey, the son of Olav and Helen (Classon) Danielson. He was a 1957 graduate of NHRHS in Annandale, New Jersey. After graduation, Mr. Danielson enlisted in the U.S. Navy, was assigned to the Nad Earl tugboat while waiting to attend submarine school; he served during the Cold War. He worked with his father as a carpenter and later was employed at IBM and Skyline Corp. as quality assurance manager, retiring in 2010. He was an avid motorcyclist and member of South West Freedom Riders. He also enjoyed camping, reading and fixing things around the house. Survivors include his wife, Linda (House) Danielson, whom he married in 1984 in Poultney; his children Cynthia Ann Flagg, of North Clarendon, Thomas Danielson, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Christopher Danielson, of Easton, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Green Mountain Sub Vets, in care of Wayne Pickett, 264 Sand Hill Road, Castleton, VT 05735. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
