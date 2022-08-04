Danielle M. Warzocha SOUTH WALLINGFORD — Danielle M. Warzocha, 48, of South Wallingford and formerly of Granville, NY died Saturday July 30, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 8, 1973 in Glens Falls, NY the daughter of Charles J. and Marie (Ross) Hudy Danielle grew up in Granville, NY graduating from the Granville High School in 1992 and then from the Champlain College. She married Kevin Warzocha on April 14, 2002 in Granville, NY. Danielle was employed in health care for many years as a Respiratory Therapist and then in Registration at Rutland Regional Medical Center until she had to retire due to her failing health. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and gardening. Survivors include her husband Kevin of South Wallingford, 2 sisters Mellissa Luzadis of Schuylerville, Ny and Catherine Hudy, a brother John Hudy of Annapolis, MD, her mother-in-law Elaine Warzocha of South Wallingford, several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her dad in 1998 and her mom in 2002. Private graveside services will be held in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Granville, NY Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
