Dannil S. Peer RUTLAND — God called home Dannil Scott Peer, 34, of Rutland, on Jan. 7, 2021. He was born on Sept. 21, 1986, in Rutland. Mr. Peer had been employed by several area companies until 2010 when he established Peer Construction LLC. He was well-known to be a talented carpenter, woodworker, floor and tile installer, and finish carpenter. He was a member of the Calvary Bible Church and the NRA and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Survivors include his daughter, Brooklyn Marie Peer of Fair Haven; his mother, Suzanne Smith of Rutland; his father, Edwin “Tiger” Peer and stepmother Kenny of Rutland; maternal grandfather, Thomas Glass of Bloomville, New York; paternal grandmother, LuCretia Badger of North Clarendon; a sister, Tierra Covey of Fair Haven; nephew, Owen Loughan of Fair Haven; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Kathleen Glass, in 1998; and paternal grandfather, Edwin Peer Sr. A memorial service followed by a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to his family at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
