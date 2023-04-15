Danny J. Pinsonault EAST DORESET — Danny J. Pinsonault, 69, a resident of East Dorset, passed away on April 13, 2023, surrounded by his family at the Vermont Veterans’ Home. Danny fought a courageous battle after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiform in December 2021, which he contracted from burn pits while serving his country in Kuwait. Danny was born in Bennington on February 5, 1954, the son of the late Arthur and Victoria (Sendra) Pinsonault. He attended The Dorset School and graduated from Burr & Burton Seminary in 1973. Beginning at the age of eight, Danny worked for his grandfather, operating the Merry-Go-Round for King Reid Shows, and later the Ferris Wheel for his father’s Prince Arthur Amusements, which is where his hard work ethic began. In 1973, he was ranked number one in the northeast by the ARC Snowmobile racing circuit. He loved oval ice racing and was admired for his fast and furious handling of his Mercury Sno-Twister. Danny worked for Orvis for 30 years, and then for THM as a property manager. He joined the United States Army Reserves, Co. C, Engineer Battalion in Rutland in 1976 and retired in 2006 as First Sergeant after returning from Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was a VFW Gold Star Legacy member for Post 6471 in Manchester. Danny was very proud of his military service. After his diagnosis, he advocated for all soldiers to become aware of the burn pit registry. He met with senators and reporters, advocating for the government to stop the burn pits. Above all, Danny was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Towslee) Pinsonault of East Dorset, whom he married in Manchester on November 19, 1982, his children Brian Pinsonault (Elicia) of Wallingford and Sarah Duckworth (Markus) of Kannapolis, NC, grandchildren Harrison, Brandon, Aiden, Regan, Madelyn, and Taryn, sisters Zilda McKinstry (Alvie) of Danby and Penny Charbonneau of East Dorset, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. A mass of Christian death and burial will be celebrated May 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester. Interment with full military honors will follow in South Village Cemetery in East Dorset. Visiting hours will be held May 5, 2023, from 5- 7 p.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home in Manchester. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Danny’s memory may be made to the Vermont Veterans Home or BurnPits360, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home (P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255). To send the family personal condolences, please visit sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
