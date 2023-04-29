Danny J. Pinsonault DORSET — Danny J. Pinsonault, 69, a resident of East Dorset, passed away on April 13, 2023, surrounded by his family at the Vermont Veterans’ Home. A mass of Christian death and burial will be celebrated May 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester. Interment with full military honors will follow in South Village Cemetery in East Dorset. Visiting hours will be held May 5, 2023, from 5- 7 p.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home in Manchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.