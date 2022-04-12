Danny W. Breer ORANGE — Danny Wayne Breer, 72, of Spencer Road in Orange, Vermont, passed away on April 8, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 27, 1949, in Barre, Vermont, the son of Wayne and Alice (Corbett) Breer. Danny attended schools in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1967. He later attended Vermont Technical College. Danny began working for the Vermont Agency of Transportation as an engineer, where he served for 45 years before retiring in 2014. He was the supervisor of numerous bridge constructions throughout the state of Vermont. After his retirement, he went back to work as an independent consultant for Peters Construction. On June 16, 1973, Danny married June Doyle at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Montpelier. Sadly, June passed away on Aug. 28, 2001. Danny was very passionate about Chevy Corvettes and had owned several throughout his life. He was a member of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was also a member of the 251 Club, having visited every town in Vermont. His pride and joy were his grandchildren. He was a doting grandfather who dedicated the last 20 years to spoiling them. His “Little Matthew” and “Fat Baby” (Kamdyn) will forever cherish the great memories they made together. Survivors include his daughter, Kaysie Breer and her partner, Larry Benoit, of Graniteville, Vermont; son, Caleb Breer, of Burlington; grandchildren, Kamdyn Breer (Fat Baby), Matthew Parrott, Xavian Breer and Kadyn Breer; his sister, Cherie Brown, of Tennessee; brother, Wayne Breer (MaryAnn), of Montpelier; his Aunt Agnes Aubertin, of Montpelier; his Aunt Beverly Bagalio (Peter), of Montpelier; two of his dearest friends, Paul Winters (Deb), of Middlesex, Chris Barker, of Worcester; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his loving dog companion, Elsa. He was predeceased by his wife, June Breer; parents, Wayne and Alice Breer; his sister, Marcy Beede; brother-in-law, Francis Beede; brother-in-law, Jim Brown; and best friend, Steven Henes. A memorial service will be held on April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 39 Washington St. in Barre, with a reception at the Barre Elks to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy, 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, VT 05602. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
