Darlene Senecal Shea SPRINGFIELD — Dee Senecal Shea passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 30, 2022 at the age of 74. She was a beloved wife, step mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was born in Rutland, VT, the first born child of George and Gertrude Ethelyn Senecal. She grew up with her sister Charlene and brother George ("Butch") in a little white house on RT 4 in Sherburn, VT. Their home was always a welcoming place to many friends. During her early twenties she moved to Rutland where she was employed by Mintzer Brothers as a book keeper. She was the favorite of her customers because of her efficient and friendly way of conducting business. Early in October, 1980, she met a Telephone Company Engineer who was on a temporary assignment to Rutland. He was taken by her at first sight but she was not. But after four and a half months they were married on February 22, 1981. It was a warm (72o) sunny day. They lived in apartments for the first four years of married life but in 1984 bought their first home in Mansfield, MA. And two years later our two sons came to live with us. She continued to work as a book keeping service while keeping house, cooking meals, providing transportation to and from school and sports. Our house was just like the little white house. In 1998 we retired to a small camp in Chester, VT. The two boys had grown into adults, married and after a short time had our grand children, Patrick and Meghan. Whenever she could, she'd tell our friends about their growth and successes. We spent time with our friends at the Miller Pool diabetes exercise group. We had luncheon dates weekly. Attended the Perkinsville Church pot luck luncheon. In 2016 she began a period of declining health. She suffered declining health gracefully and always with a smile. In 2019 she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. She underwent treatment to extend life and provide more time with family and friends. But unfortunately, COVID stole most of her time to be with family and friends. In 2022 her tumor began to grow and she returned home for the final time. On July 15, 2023 a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Nolan Murry Center St Mary's Catholic Church between 2:00PM-6:00PM to honor her life.
