Darren J. Bidgood RUTLAND — Darren James Bidgood died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center; he was 56 years old. Darren was born Nov. 22, 1964, in Springfield, Vermont, the son of Connie Drummond and Richard Bidgood. He graduated from West Rutland in 1983. His employment started at Rutland Plywood where he worked for 23 years; after leaving there, he continued at Price Chopper working in the dairy department. He loved fishing, pool, football and spending time with his family. He is survived by his mother, Connie Drummond; as well as his sister, Karen Czarnecki, and brother, Rick Bidgood; his children, Amber Lafoe, Danielle Bidgood and Darren Bidgood Jr.; his grandchildren, David Noel III, Calla Heck, Vanessa Bidgood and Serenity Lewis. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Bidgood, in 2000; his brothers, Stacey Atwood in 1971, Shawn Atwood in 2003 and Robbie Bidgood in 2014. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.
