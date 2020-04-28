David A. Davis RUTLAND — David A. Davis, 69, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence. He is now in the presence of his Heavenly Father. Born in Bennington, Vermont, on March 2, 1951, he was the son of LeRoy Davis and Edna (Watrous) Winot. He graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School in June of 1969. He also attended Bible Institute of New England in St. Johnsbury. He married Corrine (Hunt) Tosi of Barre, Vermont, in 1975. They were later divorced, but remained very good friends. They shared three children together, Jonathan Davis of Brandon, Vermont, Saba Davis of Barre, Vermont, and Anna Tosi of Barre, Vermont; and two granddaughters, Suzi and Lynnzi Davis, of Rutland, Vermont. He also had three sisters, Debra Hunter of Castleton, Vermont, Kathy Beebe of East Dorset, Vermont, and Gloria Davis of Rutland, Vermont. David loved his family and enjoyed spending time with each of them. David had worked at the former Harvard Men’s Clothing Store in Barre, Vermont. He went on to become a photographer for Beltrami Studio in Rutland, Vermont, for several years and then opened his own business known as Creations by David. In his later years, he had been employed in Killington, Vermont, at Northstar Lodge and later in Montpelier, Vermont, at Capitol Plaza Hotel. Through the years, he had been involved in several play productions with Marble Valley Players and later with Quarry Works Theatre. He was recently involved with the TOPS chapter in Rutland, Vermont. He had enjoyed making specialty cakes, especially for his children and also for family and friends. Singing was something he loved and had a beautiful voice that touched the lives of many. In earlier years, he and his family had traveled many places around the country and met many friends who were near and dear to him. If you had David as a friend, you had a friend for life. He loved serving and helping others, and was a selfless individual. He was predeceased by his parents, LeRoy Davis and Edna Winot; as well as his stepfather, Erwin Winot. At a later date, a celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s name, to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Aldous Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
