David A. Del Bianco RUTLAND — David Alan Del Bianco, age 51, passed away Feb. 19, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with complications from a genetic liver disorder. He was born June 6, 1969, in Rutland, the son of Richard and Marilyn (Phillips) Del Bianco. David graduated from Rutland High School in 1988 where he played baseball, basketball and was an All-Star hockey goalie, once competing against John LeClair, the NHL Hall of Famer from St. Albans. He attended Castleton University and Vermont Technical College. David’s love of athletics continued as he coached freshman boys’ baseball and girls’ varsity soccer at his alma mater. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, the Boston Red Sox and the Calgary Flames. He worked most of his life in the automobile industry as a sales manager and a finance manager. He also worked for the Rutland Herald as an advertising manager and was most recently employed by the Night Spot in Killington. David’s boys, Kyle, 18, and Luke, 15, his stepchildren, Wesley, 17, Alexa, 16, and Bryson, 12, and his dogs, Gunner, Hunter, Dakota and Zeus, were his pride and joy. He loved watching the kids’ baseball, basketball and football games and spending time with them at the family summer camp, Hinkum Pond in Sudbury, Vermont. He was a proud and devoted father. David cherished his time spent fishing, duck and deer hunting, and four-wheeling at Hinkum. He was taught to fish there by his grandmother, Polly Phillips, and to hunt by his mother, Marilyn. He got his love of golf and the Red Sox from his father, Dick, since camp was not his thing. Many happy memories were also made at the camp with his buddies, Ed Casella, Jeff Greene, Mark Walker, Chris Wosniak, and their dogs. David is survived by his wife, Nicole (Cary) Del Bianco; and his stepchildren, Wesley and Alexa Cary and Bryson Lawrence; his first wife, Tiffany (Manning) Del Bianco, and their boys, Kyle and Luke, all of Rutland; his siblings, Lynn and her husband, Reggie Colomb, of Ocala, Florida, Dr. Richard Del Bianco and Peggy Lucci of Pittsford, Robert Del Bianco and wife Cynthia (Dundon) of Rancho Mirage, California, Gail Del Bianco and her wife, Cia Rochford, of Leesburg, Florida; his nieces and nephews, Evan Hier (Lynn), Justin and Jordan Del Bianco (Rick), and Danielle and Kayla Del Bianco (Rob). He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Marilyn; grandparents, Polly and Hubert Phillips, and Flora and Araldo Del Bianco. A celebration of his life will take place later this summer at Hinkum Pond. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. The family would like to thank Ed Casella and Kim Tedesco, Jeff and Tina Greene, Dr. Peter Hogenkamp, the VNA, the staffs at RRMC, DHMC, Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, and Mass General Hospital for their care and support. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
